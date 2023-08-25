WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty teaches Mitch Chilson his signature teep kicks

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is, without a doubt, one of the few men in the world you don't want to be kicking you, ever. The tall and lanky physique of 'The General', coupled by his innate power and perfect technique, makes him one of the most lethal strikers today. His heavy arsenal of piston-like strikes can either send you flying halfway off of the floor or just flat-out knock you unconscious.

One of these powerful strikes is Jonathan Haggerty's signature front kick (also called teep kick in Thailand) which has caused serious mayhem in his matches. Here's a video of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king teaching ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson how to land his front kick:

"@jhaggerty_ is pushing into new territory! Haggerty VS Andrade for the BW KB title is going to be wild. I can’t wait for ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo #onechampionship #kickboxing"

What's unique about Jonathan Haggerty's teep is how he incorporates his trademark light footwork with it. Traditional Thai fighters would step and plant their back foot then throw the kick from there.

What the fighting Brit does differently is do a hopstep after planting his foot to cover more distance but also catch his opponent by surprise with it. It might not be as damaging, but it surely looks cool and domineering in front of the judges.

At the moment, Jonathan Haggerty is preparing to make history as he faces ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade in a superfight at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. The two striking elites will lock horns for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

Andrade, aside from being one of the most dominant MMA world champions in ONE Championship, also has a significant background in Muay Thai and kickboxing. In his home country of Brazil, 'Wonder Boy' compiled an impressive 40-3 pro record.

