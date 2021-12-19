Watch: Jorge Masvidal receives massive cheer from the crowd at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 

Jorge Masvidal received an amazing reception from the fans present at the Amalie Arena as he attended the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view event.

Masvidal, who is one of the biggest stars in the UFC, ignited a huge pop from the fans as he appeared on the big screen inside the arena.

Jorge Masvidal has a history with Jake Paul as 'The Problem Child' trained with him before his fight against Ben Askren. In footage released prior to the boxing bout, Masvidal appeared to be coaching Jake Paul and was seen teaching him his popular switch punch technique that he used to knock out fellow UFC welterweight Darren Till.

The training session was set up as Masvidal fought Askren in the UFC and knocked 'Funky' out in 6 seconds, setting a record for the fastest knockout in UFC history.

However, things soon turned sore between Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal after 'Gamebred' stated that Paul was 'trolling the whole world' by stepping into the sport of boxing.

The comments didn't sit too well with Jake Paul, who then revealed his intentions to fight Jorge Masvidal in a boxing ring.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Paul was asked which fighter he would love to take on next. He responded:

"Just from a personal standpoint, I would love for it to be [Jorge] Masvidal. Just because of the s**t talk, just because of his name, just because he is still in his prime era, and there's a lot of personal beef there. I just took out his boy Tyron [Woodley]. But hopefully, Dana would let him out of his contract. But we're not sure if that can happen. But for me, personally, I think that would be the toughest challenge. The toughest guy and the biggest name, the most relevant currently. I think it will happen at some point regardless, but (Masvidal) is at the top of my list for sure."

UFC president Dana White immediately dismissed the possibility of Jorge Masvidal facing Jake Paul

UFC president Dana White, upon hearing rumors about Jake Paul wanting to fight Jorge Masvidal, dismissed the idea.

While speaking to The Daily Telegraph, White suggested Paul to fight someone in his own weight class.

The UFC boss also slammed Jake Paul for picking smaller opponents than him in the boxing ring.

According to White:

"He likes 170 pounders. Go fight somebody your own size. Anderson Silva is not in contract, he’s 46 years old, that’s the age group you love to fight, and he’s your size, and he’s actually winning fights. If you look at Jake Paul’s history."

Jake Paul now faces Tyron Woodley in a rematch.

If Jake Paul can get past Tyron Woodley for the second time and prove his legitimacy in the sport, an opponent with an established name is inevitable for 'The Problem Child'.

