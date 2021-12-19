Watch: Jorge Masvidal's absolute disappointment after Jake Paul knocked Tyron Woodley out cold

Jorge Masvidal looked visibly disappointed after Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in their rematch in Tampa, Florida, at the Amalie Arena.

Masvidal was mobbed by fans as he was seen leaving the arena. When asked how he felt about Paul knocking Woodley out cold, 'Gamebred' gave absolutely no response.

Watch Jorge Masvidal's immediate reaction to Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 below:

Jorge Masvidal's reaction most likely stems from the fact that he used to train with Tyron Woodley. The duo have been a part of each other's training camps in the past and are said to be good friends outside the gym as well.

Jake Paul called out Masvidal following his KO victory over Woodley. Masvidal responded in an Instagram post, suggesting that 'The Problem Child' should come over to the UFC and try his hand at MMA.

Jake Paul called out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in his post-fight interview after knocking out Tyron Woodley

In the post-fight interview, Jake Paul expressed gratitude and respect towards Tyron Woodley for taking the fight on short notice and commended the former UFC welterweight champion for his illustrious career in the UFC.

'The Problem Child' also attacked Tommy Fury and slammed the British boxer for pulling out of the fight at the last minute.

He also called out UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz who were present at the event, but left before the main event concluded. In his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul said:

"Hey, this guy [Woodley] is a legend. Don't take anything away from him in his career as a UFC champion. I respect him for taking this fight on 2 weeks notice. because Tommy Fury is a bi**h, and he backed out of the fight! I've knocked out every single person that I've fought... And Masvidal and Nate Diaz, ya'll are bi***es for leaving this arena, I know you don't want that sh*t. I'll take both of y'll next."

Watch Jake Paul's full post-fight interview below:

