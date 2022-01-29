Watch: Julianna Pena forgets her own age on Joe Rogan's podcast

Julianna Pena, who is coming off the biggest win of her MMA career, had a hard time remembering her age. Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion seemed a bit surprised to learn that she will soon turn 33.

Check out the video below:

Borrachinha Depot @FullContactMTWF Julianna Pena learns how old she is. Julianna Pena learns how old she is. https://t.co/T2Ka7cz2YP

Julianna Pena did the unthinkable when she snapped Amanda Nunes’ 12-fight win streak in the UFC to capture the women's 135 lb gold. Pena took 'The Lioness' down and locked in a rear-naked choke to win the prestigious bantamweight crown at UFC 269.

In the process, the 32-year-old American became the first fighter in the promotion to defeat Nunes since September 2014.

Julianna Pena open to fighting Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison at any weight class

Following Pena's impressive victory over Amanda Nunes, she immediately expressed interest in a rematch with the Brazilian. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' believes that a rematch with Nunes will allow her to silence the critics once and for all:

"There are still naysayers out there. There are still people that think it was a fluke. There are still people who are harassing me. There are still people that are like 'she's gonna kill you', they're like '10 seconds and you're dead', so I would love nothing more than to put the naysayers to bed for one last time."

While Julianna Pena is determined to settle her rivalry with Amanda Nunes, she is also open to a big-money fight with Kayla Harrison. It may be tough to visualize a bout with the much bigger Harrision at 135 lb. However, Pena is willing to move up a weight class to take on the PFL star:

“If Kayla wants to come to the UFC and make weight, pack your lunch, chick. 135, 145, whatever you guys want to do. Like we already established: If it don’t make money, it don’t make sense. And what is the job of a fighter, especially with the window being this small? I got to jump through a window this little. My job is to make as much money as possible. Pay me. I’ll fight whoever you want. I’ll fight Fedor! Pay me, just pay me!”

Watch Pena's full conversation with Joe Rogan below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak