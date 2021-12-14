Watch: Julianna Pena's daughter adorably hugs Amanda Nunes' daughter after the UFC 269 weigh-ins

While their mothers were gearing up for a UFC championship bout, the daughters of Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena showed nothing but love towards one another during last week's UFC 269 weigh-ins.

The public witnessed a vicious war of words between Nunes and Pena during last Friday's ceremonial weigh-ins. The champion told Pena she was never going to hold the title, while the challenger accused Nunes of ducking her.

Behind the scenes, a more harmonious interaction took place as Nunes' one-year-old daughter Raegan Ann shared an embrace with Pena's three-year-old Issa. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shared a video of the adorable moment between the children of the champion and challenger. On Twitter, Helwani wrote:

"How great is this? Julianna Peña’s daughter hugging Amanda Nunes’ daughter after the weigh-ins on Friday. (With Poirier’s daughter looking on, too)."

On Saturday, Pena staged one of the biggest upsets in promotional history by submitting Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269. Although the women exchanged harsh words in the lead-up to the fight, both displayed class after the title bout and finally shared an embrace.

Amanda Nunes accepts rematch against Julianna Pena

Amanda Nunes is on board for an immediate rematch against Julianna Pena following the events of UFC 269.

Shortly after Pena's win, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Nunes would be given a rematch if that's what she wants. 'The Lioness' caught wind of White’s comments and responded via an Instagram post a couple of days after the pay-per-view.

Her caption read:

"You guys think I’m going to go out unbalanced. I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my shit together and I will be back better than ever."

Nunes held the women's bantamweight title for five years before her defeat to Julianna Pena. She defeated Miesha Tate at UFC 200 to capture the crown and defended it against the likes of Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Holly Holm.

