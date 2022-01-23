Watch: Justin Gaethje and Ali Abdelaziz hilariously throw leg kicks at each other

Justin Gaethje and his longtime manager Ali Abdelaziz were recently seen having fun sparring in a video shared by Haymakers on social media. In the clip, the MMA manager can be seen exchanging low kicks with the former UFC interim lightweight champion, who is known for his outstanding leg kicks.

From what it appears, the whole thing was meant to be fun, although the pair did not seem in the mood to hold back. The 44-year-old manager managed to connect with a few solid kicks as he continued to chase Gaethje. 'The Highlight' also landed a few good shots on his Dominance MMA boss.

Watch the video posted by Haymakers below:

What's next for Justin Gaethje in the UFC?

Justin Gaethje is still riding the wave of his spectacular win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268. After Oliveira's first successful title defense against Dustin Poirier in December 2021, UFC president Dana White declared that fan favorite Gaethje would be next in line to take on 'Do Bronx' for the 155lb strap.

However, there has been speculation that Justin Gaethje may be put on hold to allow a returning Conor McGregor challenge for the title. Chael Sonnen recently noted an interaction Dana White had with Daniel Cormier, where the UFC boss indicated that a McGregor and Oliveira fight could happen in 2022.

Speaking on an episode of his YouTube show Beyond the Fight, Sonnen said:

"He [Daniel Cormier] is having a discussion with Dana White and that topic came up. Dana absolutely was not committing that, 'Yeah that's the direction we're gonna go and we would make that fight.' But Dana did say something on behalf of Conor McGregor which was, 'Stop right there Daniel and everybody else that thinks Conor should not be able to fight Oliveira. Conor, from the beginning of time, has been willing to fight anybody, anytime we've needed him too. So if Conor's gonna come in and ask for one, I'm going to listen to him."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full episode of Beyond the Fight below:

There's no official confirmation on who's fighting for the 155lb title next. However, the top-ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje looks to be the next step for Charles Oliveira.

'The Highlight' is currently 5-1 in his last six fights with his sole loss coming against former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In comparison, Conor McGregor is coming off two devastating losses against Dustin Poirier in 2021. The Irish megastar only has one lightweight win on his UFC resume.

