Watch: Justin Gaethje hilariously gets shoved into the bushes by his coach

Justin Gaethje bonds incredibly well with his assistant coach Luke Caudillo. From blasting one another with scathing leg kicks to playfully fighting during training, the coach and student duo can be constantly seen teasing each other.

Adding another hilarious video to their collection, Gaethje and Caudillo had a lighthearted scuffle recently. Amid their hilarious scrap, the UFC lightweight slapped Caudillo, which was enough to irk the 40-year-old coach.

Caudillo waded forward and pushed Gaethje into the bushes before running away from him.

Justin Gaethje's spectacular performances inside the UFC octagon can be attributed to the dynamic relationship he shares with his coaches Caudillo and Trevor Wittman.

The former UFC interim 155-pound champion trains under Caudillo and Wittman at Elevation Fight Team.

Who is Justin Gaethje's assistant coach, Luke Caudillo?

Luke Caudillo is a retired mixed martial artist who competed in multiple MMA promotions. He is a 34-fight veteran with a balanced record of 17-17, and primarily competed in the lightweight division.

During his prime years, Caudillo was best known for his knockout pedigree. 11 of his 17 wins came by way of KO/TKO.

Caudillo made his UFC debut in 2007 off the back of a four-fight winning streak. In his first outing, he challenged Nate Bohr, to whom he lost via unanimous decision.

That same year, Caudillo took on Marcus Aurelio at UFC 178. He lost the fight via TKO in the first round, forcing the UFC to release him. His last fight took place under the promotional banner of Instinct MMA in June 2012.

Caudillo has been training with Justin Gaethje since the UFC star's undefeated stint with World Series of Fighting (WSOF), which is now billed as the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

'The Highlight' went on a tear in the lightweight division at WSOF. He won all ten of his fights, triggering his imminent move to the UFC.

Justin Gaethje joined the UFC in 2017 and has amassed a 5-3 promotional record so far. His last fight was against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2020 at UFC 254, where he was submitted in the second round of the fight.

