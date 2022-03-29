Watch: Justin Gaethje works on his grappling alongside Dan Ige ahead of Charles Oliveira title fight at UFC 274

Justin Gaethje has shared new training footage, during which he can be seen working on his grappling skills alongside UFC featherweight Dan Ige.

The video was uploaded to his YouTube channel as part of his UFC 274 training camp vlog series, titled 'Road to Gold'.

Watch Justin Gaethje's latest training footage below:

The last time Justin Gaethje was in a title fight with an elite grappler, he was submitted within two rounds. 'The Highlight' fell to undefeated former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov in the final fight of the Dagestani's in-cage career in October 2020.

The 33-year-old is making sure he doesn't suffer a similar fate in his second undisputed title shot when he goes up against another grappling specialist in Charles Oliveira.

After falling to 'The Eagle' via submission, the Safford native went on to deliver one of his most impressive performances to date against Michael Chandler at UFC 268 last November.

Charles Oliveria, on the other hand, captured the title with a second-round knockout of Chandler in May 2021. After winning the belt, 'Do Bronx' submitted Dustin Poirier with a standing rear-naked choke in his first and only title defense to date.

'The Diamond' was a heavy favorite going into the fight against Oliveira. However, after an impressive showing from the champion, many believe that the Brazilian will dispatch Gaethje in a similar fashion.

Dustin Poirier hints at a possible rematch against Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier has been quite vocal about a potential move up to welterweight since losing his title bout against Charles Oliveira. However, it appears that the Louisiana native is also intrigued by another matchup against Gaethje.

A fan suggested on Twitter that 'The Diamond' should secure a big win and then challenge 'The Highlight' for lightweight gold, should Gaethje emerge victorious in his upcoming title fight at UFC 274.

Responding, Poirier wrote:

"Maybe thats the move"

Dustin Poirier last fought Gaethje in April 2018. The fight saw the Lousiana native secure a TKO win in the fourth round.

Poirier is currently ranked No.2 in the lightweight division. Prior to his loss against 'Do Bronx', the 33-year-old scored back-to-back wins against former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

