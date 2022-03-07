Watch: Kamaru Usman hints at TRILOGY fight against Colby Covington

Today on Sportskeeda MMA's daily news roundup, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman weighed in on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal's performances at UFC 272.

While he acknowledged Jorge Masvidal's moments, Kamaru Usman ultimately concluded that Colby Covington's All-American wrestling reigned supreme. The pound-for-pound king then concluded with a hint of what the future of the welterweight division could hold.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



says Colby may have earned a third shot at belt with his performance at "Maybe down the line, I smesh." @USMAN84kg says Colby may have earned a third shot at belt with his performance at #UFC272 "Maybe down the line, I smesh."@USMAN84kg says Colby may have earned a third shot at belt with his performance at #UFC272 https://t.co/I4SUZhVdVk

Jake Paul recently played a matchmaker and proposed a colossal fight following the main event at UFC 272. Paul suggested on Twitter that the fight to make next is Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor. He had no shortage of reasons...

Jake Paul @jakepaul We already know Conor can’t finish Diaz



Right fight to make is Masvidoll vs Macgregor. 50/50 fight, ends in KO. Both can throw and both have weak chins We already know Conor can’t finish DiazRight fight to make is Masvidoll vs Macgregor. 50/50 fight, ends in KO. Both can throw and both have weak chins

In the lead-up to UFC 272, Colby Covington was involved in a bit of counter-intelligence. 'Chaos' revealed that he lied about needing cortisone on his knee to someone close to both him and Masvidal.

This came after 'Gamebred' was seen pointing to Colby Covington's knee and taunting the alleged cortisone usage during the UFC 272 face-offs last week.

Last but not least, UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns, set for April 9 at UFC 273, is likely a title eliminator.

Chimaev is set to face arguably his toughest opponent in the UFC to date next month. With that in mind, he may land right into a title fight with the winner of Usman vs. Leon Edwards, which is expected to take place sometime this summer.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter White on Burns vs. Chimaev being a #1 contender fight: "Makes sense" White on Burns vs. Chimaev being a #1 contender fight: "Makes sense"

The announcement came after the revelation that newly-minted UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov was not in the best of moods at UFC 272.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter White says that Khabib was in a bad mood tonight even though he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.



Suspects that it was because Tim Elliott defeated Ulanbekov. White says that Khabib was in a bad mood tonight even though he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.Suspects that it was because Tim Elliott defeated Ulanbekov.

Edited by Harvey Leonard