Watch: Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje's live reaction to Cory Sandhagen knocking out Frankie Edgar

Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje's live reaction to Cory Sandhagen's knockout of Frankie Edgar recently surfaced on UFC's vlog series, Embedded. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was watching UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov, with Justin Gaethje, at the latter's house.

Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje live reaction to Cory Sandhagen Knee KO pic.twitter.com/sWyPZcaQ06 — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) February 9, 2021

Kamaru Usman was shocked to see Cory Sandhagen's devastating knee land plumb on his teammate Frankie Edgar's chin. Justin Gaethje was also devastated to see his teammate and UFC veteran get knocked out of his senses. However, he also acknowledged Cory Sandhagen's caliber in delivering a stunning finish.

Dammit, dude... I hate to see that. That little b*****d is a killer," Gaethje says in the video.

Cory 'The Sandman' Sandhagen took just 28 seconds to put away a formidable opponent in Frankie Edgar. The brutal knee that put the 39-year old to sleep also earned Cory Sandhagen a Performance of the Night bonus. With consecutive wins over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar, Cory Sandhagen is certainly in line for a title shot.

Frankie Edgar issued a statement of resolve following the knockout. While 'The Answer' acknowledged the brutality of the sport, he was also thankful to his team, friends and family and also promised to bounce back from the result. Frankie Edgar wrote on Instagram:

"Luckily I don’t remember it much. This game can be a cruel bitch and Saturday night was just that, but I ain’t panicked. I've been here before… To my fans who always ride with me, I appreciate you all and you make this fun for me. Till the next time, see you all soon!"

Are Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje and Frankie Edgar teamamtes?

While Justin Gaethje and Frankie Edgar have been stablemates for a long time, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently joined them ahead of his title defense against Gilbert Burns.

Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns were teammates for a long time at Sanford MMA in Florida. In anticipation of his fight against Burns, Kamaru Usman moved to Denver to train under head coach Trevor Wittman. Although Kamaru Usman has trained under various coaches over the course of his career, this is the first time he has had a camp outside Florida.

"Florida was the base for a long time, but you grow from there. We always had a ton of guys, some of the best training partners out there and some great coaches," Usman told ESPN in an interview.