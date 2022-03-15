Watch: Kamaru Usman proudly shows off his UFC 'Knockout of the Year' trophy

Kamaru Usman showed off his 'Knockout of the Year' trophy in a recent Twitter post. Also having won MMA Junkie's 'Fighter of the Year' in 2021, Usman declared himself the best welterweight across the globe.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' thanked the UFC's top brass for building a company where he could manifest his talent. The results, according to Usman, were a culmination of his relentless hard work through thick and thin. The UFC welterweight champion said on Twitter:

"It came in. 'Knockout of the Year' 2021 and UFC 'Fighter of the Year', you know I am. 2021 'Fighter of the Year', pound-for-pound best welterweight champion of the world. Guys I just wanna say thank you. Thank you to the UFC, thank you Dana White, Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard, Hunter [Campbell]. You know, you guys put together a great great company, that gives me the chance to be able to exercise the gift that god gave me."

Kamaru Usman defended his welterweight title three times in 2021. He secured a TKO victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 in February, a knockout win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in April and a unanimous decision triumph over Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November.

Usman's second-round KO victory over Masvidal at UFC 261 won the 'Knockout of the Year' for 2021. The champ landed a vicious right hand early in round two that put the BMF titleholder to sleep.

Kamaru Usman is rallying for a boxing superfight against Canelo Alvarez

Kamaru Usman believes that a boxing superfight against Canelo Alvarez is certainly a possibility. While Usman has ruled over the UFC's 170 lbs division for three years, Alvarez currently holds the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF and The Ring titles at super-middleweight which is 168 lbs.

Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz also called Alvarez a "coward" for not accepting fights outside his own discipline. Nevertheless, the UFC champ is not afraid to go up against the Mexican boxer despite not being a seasoned pugilist. The 34-year-old recently told MMA Junkie:

"And what Ali [Abdelaziz] meant in that is, they expect us to go over there. We’re real fighters. What would happen if me and him was out in the street? We’re real fighters and they expect us to come in and participate in their sport, their art. That’s why Ali said that. But at the end of the day, I’m willing to step in there. I’ve got the ‘cojones’ to step in there."

Watch Kamaru Usman's interview with MMA Junkie below:

