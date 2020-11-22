Watch: Kevin Holland posts video of him knocking out Joaquin Buckley after latter's UFC 255 KO

UFC newcomer Joaquin Buckley earned his second highlight-reel knockout in a row by brutally finishing previously undefeated middleweight contender Jordan Wright. Kevin Holland isn't letting him forget his past though.

Buckley landed some brilliant strikes right from the start of the bout and kept tagging Wright with accurate punches. Wright did have his moments, landing some good shots on Buckley, but he was always a step behind the "New Masa".

However, fast-rising middleweight star Kevin Holland has been quick to remind everyone that Buckley indeed lost on his UFC debut against him in August. Holland posted a video of him brutally knocking out Buckley in the latter’s first UFC outing.

anybody know a good mouthguard co? 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/prrsAaliHj — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 22, 2020

How Buckley responds to this remains to be seen. However, he made it clear in his post-fight interview that he wanted to face James Krause next.

Buckley almost ended his fight after a brutal punch folded Wright at the end of the first round. He finished the job early in the second round.

Kevin Holland set to take on Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16

Kevin Holland is set for the biggest fight of his UFC career at UFC Vegas 16, as he takes on top middleweight contender Jack "The Joker" Hermansson on December 5th.

Hermansson was set to take on Darren Till in the main event, however, Till pulled out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. Holland was selected as his replacement on the back of his four-fight win streak.

Incidentally, this will also be Kevin Holland’s fifth fight for the UFC in 2020. A win would put Holland right at the top of the heap of a stacked UFC middleweight division.

