Watch: Kevin Holland shows off impressive takedown defense and entertains fans at Fury Professional Grappling

Kevin Holland displayed his grappling skills at the recently concluded Fury Professional Grappling event, despite suffering a loss against Kody Hamrah.

Holland put on an entertaining show for the fans, the 29-year-old could be seen playfully mocking Hamrah with his funny antics.

Watch the clips from his grappling bout against Kody Hamrah below:

Despite the difference in the set of rules from an MMA fight, Kevin Holland fought like his charismatic self on the grappling mat.

He taunted Hamrah with acrobatic moves and at one point invited his opponent into his guard using various rolling techniques from the bottom position.

Although the bout was entertaining, neither grappler was ever in danger during the submission-only bout. However, Kody Hamrah remained composed and also secured a massive slam in the final seconds of the bout. Eventually, the decision was awarded to Hamrah.

The event in Philadelphia also saw a line-up of UFC stars including Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Carla Esparza, Renato Moicano, Clay Guida and Neil Magny.

Kevin Holland reveals the fighter he'd like to face in UFC welterweight debut

Kevin Holland's middleweight journey in the UFC didn't go as he'd planned. After an amazing 2020 where he impressively won five fights in a row, 'Trailblazer' failed to pick up a win in 2021. The American then stated that he would be moving to welterweight.

Holland stated that he wants to face Matt Brown in his 170 lbs UFC debut.

Kevin Holland took to Instagram to react to an MMA Fighting article where Matt Brown said he'd be open to fighting him in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio. In a post which was deleted soon after, Holland wrote:

"I was thinking February 5th [UFC Fight Night 201] two big mouths on one card and definitely a respectful call out og @iamtheimmortal @mmafighting article"

While his opponent is yet to be announced, in a conversation with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Kevin Holland stated he'll have an easier time at 170lbs compared to middleweight.

The reason given by the American was that his knockout power will translate better in the welterweight division. Moreover, as the 29-year-old continues to hone his ground game, he is confident he will find it easier to deal with grappling heavy opponents in the division.

Check out Kevin Holland's full interview with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew