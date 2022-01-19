Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ali Abdelaziz go head-to-head in a sprint

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his manager Ali Abdelaziz recently went head-to-head in a sprint.

Khabib and Abdelaziz are good friends and even after the former's retirement from active competition, the duo have spent a lot of time together. The Dominance MMA Management CEO also manages several of Khabib's American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) training partners.

In a recent video uploaded to his official Instagram account, 'The Eagle' can be seen trolling Abdelaziz's "chicken legs." He later challenged the Egyptian-American to a race on the athletics track that surrounded a football ground. Unsurprisingly, the Dagestani emerged victorious.

"No, no, no brother. Your legs are like chicken legs. Move like this. You want to stand straight, aye! ... Okay, you want to sprint with me? Let's go now. That is better. Let's do this. Run, run, run," quipped Khabib

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ali Abdelaziz contest a sprint race below:

Khabib hung up his boots following his UFC 254 win over Justin Gaethje in October 2020. He ended his professional MMA career with a 29-0 record and currently runs his own promotion, Eagle FC.

Ali Abdelaziz feels welterweight champ Kamaru Usman is going to pass Khabib Nurmagomedov's "number"

As well as Khabib, Ali Abdelaziz also manages the No.1 UFC men's pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is 15-0 in the UFC and has not conceded a single takedown so far, although many believe Colby Covington achieved the feet at UFC 268.

Usman's dominant run of form has included two victories each over Covington and Jorge Masvidal, triumphs over top welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards and former UFC titleholders Tyron Woodley and Rafael dos Anjos.

Speaking to ESPN MMA three months ago, Abdelaziz stressed that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and Khabib Nurmagomedov are on the same level right now. He even claimed the former will go past the Dagestani native sometime in the future.

"Pound-for-pound for me means nothing. Usman's name should start being talked about as one of the GOATs... He's never been knocked out, never been dropped, never got taken down in the UFC... You gotta start talking about Kamaru the same as Khabib. Because Kamaru is actually gonna pass Khabib's number."

Watch Ali Abdelaziz in conversation with Brett Okamoto below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Harvey Leonard