Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives at UFC 254 with police escort!

UFC 254 is underway and Khabib Nurmagomedov is all set to defend his title against the number one contender and interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Khabib's popularity is unparalleled in the United Arab Emirates which is where UFC 254 is taking place.

As such, it wasn't surprising to see the Eagle arrive in style at the arena with a top tier police escort normally reserved for high ranking officials or people of utmost prominence in the U.A.E.

Watch as Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives for his main event fight against Justin Gaethje.

Khabib entered the arena just as the main card started with the Cutelaba – Ankalaev rematch.

Khabib Nurmagomedov set to defend his title against Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to extend his winning streak to 29 and preserve his undefeated record against number one contender and interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje, in the opinion of many experts, analysts and fans, will be the biggest challenge for the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

His ‘folkstyle’ wrestling and ability to create chaos and land heavy leg kicks make him an ideal foil for the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Justin Gaethje received the title shot on the back of a dominant victory against Tony Ferguson.

The former interim champion, who himself is a celebrated striker, had no answer for Gaethje’s unrelenting offence and was eventually stopped in the fifth round after taking a lot of damage.

Whether Khabib Nurmagomedov adds to his legacy or we crown a new lightweight king remains to be seen.

Tune in to UFC 254 to find out but meanwhile, let us know your predictions for the main event!