Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov emulates El Fenomeno Ronaldo as he rounds the keeper and scores

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a huge football lover and the former UFC lightweight champion has already made it known how much he adores 'The Beautiful Game'.

Taking to social media, 'The Eagle' posted a clip of him scoring an incredible goal, one that can't help but remind everyone of Brazilian legend 'El Fenomeno' Ronaldo.

On his Instagram page, Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a clip of him scoring a goal in typical Ronaldo fashion. The former UFC fighter also tagged the Brazilian goal-scoring machine in the caption of the post.

Here's what Khabib Nurmagomedov posted on Instagram:

Throughout his career, Ronaldo has scored some of the most vital goals for his nation and even at club level.

During his time with the Brazilian National Team, 'El Fenomeno' helped his nation win the FIFA World Cup in 2002 and was also part of Brazil's World Cup-winning squad in 1994.

While Ronaldo has scored some of the most amazing goals throughout his career, one of his signature scoring styles was rounding the goalkeeper and tucking the ball into the net. The former Brazil forward scored 88 of his 414 goals by going past the goalkeeper.

A former multi-time UEFA Champions League winner, Ronaldo, often dubbed as 'R9' has played for some of the biggest teams in the world.

The Brazilian sensation has represented FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are regarded as the two biggest clubs in Spain. Ronaldo has also played for both Inter Milan and AC Milan, who are among the biggest clubs in Italy.

Pirelli Inter Campus

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport of MMA in 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov last fought in the octagon at UFC 254. 'The Eagle' defeated Justin Gaethje in the last fight of his career and immediately announced his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts.

After the death of his father Abdulmanap, Khabib decided to end his career on a winning note.

The former UFC lightweight champion finished his MMA run with a record of 29-0, which included wins over the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and other notable UFC lightweights.

Since he retired from active competition, Nurmagomedov has been focusing on his other ventures and was also spotted with football icon Clarence Seedorf a few months ago. Khabib has made his love for football known through his social media platforms.

Edited by Harvey Leonard