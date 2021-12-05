Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov gets taken down by Islam Makhachev in old sparring footage

Since retiring from MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed that his protege Islam Makhachev will be the next big thing in the UFC lightweight division.

While Makhachev is certainly one of the fastest rising stars at 155 pounds, he is also said to be the only fighter to take 'The Eagle' to the limit during their hard sparring sessions.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov have trained together their entire fighting careers. However, it's very rare to see sparring footage of the two warriors showcase their grappling prowess against each other.

Interestingly, a video has surfaced online showing the former UFC lightweight champion getting taken down by Makhachev in what appears to be old sparring footage.

Since retiring as a fighter, Khabib has been serving as a coach and mentor to Makhachev and other up-and-coming Dagestani fighters.

'The Eagle' has been a vital part of Makhachev's journey in the UFC and was present in his corner for all three of the 30-year-old's 2021 wins.

Islam Makhachev can no longer spar with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov have helped prepare each other for their respective fights in the UFC. However, in a recent interview with MMA Junkie's John Morgan, Makhachev detailed the sparring struggles he has with the former UFC lightweight champion.

While 'The Eagle' has been retired since his UFC 254 win against Justin Gaethje, he has seemingly put on a significant amount of weight, making it a challenge for Islam Makhachev to spar him

"Now I cannot sparring with him because he is too big. But I can wrestle with him, I can do some grappling. But now he is so big! No more 155. Now he is more like coach. He always supports all the camp. He is with us. He doesn’t have fight, but he came and helped everybody.”

Islam Mackhchev's last UFC outing was against Dan Hooker. The clash saw him nearly break the New Zealander's arm with a nasty kimura submission. Makhachev's first-round victory in Abu Dhabi extended his winning streak to nine.

Islam Makhachev has been gunning for a shot at the lightweight strap since his most recent win. However, it now appears that he will have to go through another strong contender in Beneil Dariush before fighting for the gold. The pair are set to headline a UFC Fight Night card on February 26, 2022.

