Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov makes fun of coach Javier Mendez's haircut

In a video recently uploaded to Javier Mendez's YouTube channel, former UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov can be seen making fun of the AKA coach for his hair.

When Mendez asked 'The Eagle' for his opinion on the haircut, Khabib did not mince his words.

"Coach, even if you are gonna film this, I'm gonna say, I don't like your haircut. I wanna be honest... Change coach, change your, like, haircut, I don't like this." Khabib Nurmagomedov said in the video.

You can watch the video of the hilarious interaction below:

The Dagestani fighter is known for picking on his friends and engaging in light-hearted banter.

Just a few days ago, Khabib was making fun of current 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman for wearing ripped jeans.

"Brother, you need tailor... New one? Okay. I'm gonna buy for you one new [pair of] jeans, brother," Khabib Nurmagomedov said while trolling Usman.

You can watch the clip below:

Khabib announced his retirement from the sport of MMA in October 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. 'The Eagle' has now taken up more coaching duties and seems to be having a pretty good run at it.

Thanks to the 2021 victories of Umar Nurmagomedov, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, Khabib boasts a perfect 4-0 coaching record in the UFC so far this year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach believes Conor McGregor could have turned things around against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez has stated that Conor McGregor could have made a comeback in the second round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

"Well, based on the way he [Conor McGregor] stood up, based on how he came back, he was still in the fight. It's just the injury that prevented him from going any further. So, I would say he was still in the fight. Had that injury not happened, I would have to agree with his coach [John Kavanagh]," Javier Mendez said.

Catch Mendez's full interview with Helen Yee below:

Javier Mendez is the founder of the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), a gym that has produced elite level fighters like Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold and Cain Velasquez.

