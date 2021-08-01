Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses to answer Conor McGregor question while manager Ali Abdelaziz says the Irishman "needs to go to rehab and work on his life"

Not only is Khabib Nurmagomedov done fighting, but he no longer takes Conor McGregor-related questions too, apparently.

The retired UFC lightweight champion was asked at a meet-and-greet to comment on his former rival's injury. In response, 'The Eagle' waived the question off as if saying that he's uninterested in talking about 'The Notorious' Irishman.

But for Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, it's a completely different story. Asked about a potential rematch between McGregor and Khabib, the combat sports manager did not hold back.

"Conor is not even an elite-level fighter anymore," Ali Abdelaziz said. "He, like, needs to go to rehab and work on his life. He doesn't need to fight anymore."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's social media feud with Conor McGregor

It's been almost three years since Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor fought for the UFC lightweight championship. However, it appears the two have yet to bury the hatchet based on their social media relationship.

Following McGregor's gruesome leg break at UFC 264, Khabib took to Twitter to congratulate Dustin Poirier. But, of course, the retired UFC star did not pass up the opportunity to take a shot at his former rival.

"Good always defeats evil. Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year," Khabib wrote.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Weeks later, the Dublin native belatedly retaliated by using familiar phrasing in what appeared to be an attempt to make fun of the passing of Khabib's father. In a now-deleted tweet, the former two-division UFC champion wrote:

Conor McGregor seemed to fire a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father Abdulmanap, who passed away due to complications arising from COVID-19

As it stands, Conor McGregor is in recovery after suffering a freak accident in the main event of UFC 264.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been focusing his attention on coaching his teammates and is showing no interest in returning to active competition. Needless to say, a rematch between the two is highly unlikely.

