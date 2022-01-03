Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov revisits his top moments of 2021 in throwback video

Much like his pro-MMA career, Khabib Nurmagomedov has built a perfect record as a coach so far. The undefeated Dagestani star has orchestrated a string of impressive wins for his teammates throughout 2021.

With 2021 now in the past, 'The Eagle' took his fans through some of his top moments from the year in a throwback video he shared on Instagram.

You can watch the video below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have put a halt to his fighting career, but he continues to find massive success as a coach. Since retiring as a competitor in October 2020, 'The Eagle' has followed in the footsteps of his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, serving as a mentor and coach to rising MMA fighters from his region.

Nurmagomedov has also ventured into several businesses since retiring as a competitor. He has dedicated a major part of his time to coaching his teammates and seems to be excelling in this role.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's undefeated career as a coach

Since transitioning into coaching, the retired MMA star, along with Javier Mendez, has overseen wins for the likes of Islam Makhachev, Zubaira Tukhogov, Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, and Tagir Ulanbekov.

In his first outing as a coach, 'The Eagle' led his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov to victory in a bantamweight showdown against Sergey Morozov. The bout saw Umar advance his unbeaten record to 13-0 with a second-round submission win over his opponent.

Most recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov coached Islam Makhachev to his spectacular first-round submission win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267. 'The Eagle' also led Makhachev to two submission wins prior to his fight against 'The Hangman'.

The first victory came against Thiago Moises in round four in the main event at UFC Vegas 31. Nurmagomedov coached his long-time friend to another impressive win over Drew Dober at UFC 259. His record as a coach now stands at 7-0.

Khabib Nurmagomedov last competed in the octagon against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The bout saw Nurmagomedov secure a second-round victory over 'The Highlight' with a triangle choke submission.

