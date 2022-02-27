Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov and team's cageside reaction to Islam Makhachev outclassing Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night 

Islam Makhachev dominated Bobby Green in his latest outing. The Russian secured a TKO victory at a time of 3:23 in the very first round during the main event of UFC Fight Night 202 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Immediately after the triumph, the UFC shared a video on its official Instagram page. The clip featured former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and other members of Makhachev's team, including American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach Javier Mendez, expressing their delight cageside.

Watch the reaction of Islam Makhachev's corner following his win over Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49 below:

Makhachev has now improved his professional mixed martial arts win-loss record to 22-1. Green dropped to 29-13 with one 'no contest' in his 43-bout career after this loss.

The Russian superstar's only loss came via a first-round knockout against Adriano Martins at UFC 192 back in October 2015. He has since won 10 consecutive outings, which features six finishes and four unanimous decisions.

Islam Makhachev looks to follow in the footsteps of his good friend Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the longest-reigning lightweight titleholder in UFC history at 1077 days. He is tied with B.J. Penn, Frankie Edgar and Benson Henderson for the most successful defenses in the division as well.

Nurmagomedov now trains and corners a lot of Dagestani fighters from the AKA gym in San Jose, California. One among them is the highly-talented Islam Makhachev, who is considered to be 'The Eagle's' toughest sparring partner to date.

According to 'The Eagle', his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's favorite student was Makhachev. Hence, Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to see his good friend claim gold at the world's biggest MMA promotion.

"Islam was my father's favorite student. My dad always kept saying that he is a future champion. That is why I have to be here, and that's why I have to finish what my father began," claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov.

See what Khabib Nurmagomedov said about Islam Makhachev in a recent edition of the UFC Destined show below:

Makhachev is currently ranked No.4 in the UFC lightweight division. He looks set to be named the next title challenger. The Russian will most likely face the winner of the UFC 274 bout between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

