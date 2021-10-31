×
Watch: Khamzat Chimaev effortlessly lifts Li Jingliang and slams him on the canvas while talking to Dana White at UFC 267

Khamzat Chimaev effortlessly lifts Li Jingliang [Photo via @ufc on Instagram]
Rafael Bandayrel
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Oct 31, 2021 01:21 AM IST
The Khamzat Chimaev hype train has gained more steam after a dominant performance against Li Jingliang on the main card of UFC 267.

Chimaev, one of the hottest prospects in the UFC, suffered a terrible setback after contracting a severe case of COVID-19, which kept him out for over a year. His illness got so bad that the Chechen-born Swede contemplated retirement at one point. Needless to say, a segment of observers doubted whether Chimaev would be able to return to form.

Chimaev shattered those doubts by decimating the formidable Jingliang in his return fight. Seconds into the contest, 'Borz' shot for a takedown, took the Chinese welterweight's back and lifted him effortlessly. Chimaev held 'The Leech' suspended off the ground for a solid four seconds while talking to UFC president Dana White.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev easily manhandle Li Jingliang below:

Khamzat is ALREADY talking to The Boss mid-fight! 🤯🇸🇪 @KChimaev bringing Leech right over to Dana! #UFC267@VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi https://t.co/ZOB99o8yid

From there, the onslaught continued with Chimaev pounding his downed opponent. Eventually, Chimaev secured a rear-naked choke. After Jingliang refused to tap, 'Borz' repositioned and tightened his squeeze, rendering 'The Leech' unconscious and forcing referee Jason Herzog to intervene.

KHAMZAT CHIMAEV CONTINUES TO DOMINATE 😤 #UFC267 https://t.co/KazE0WqtZS

What did Khamzat Chimaev say to Dana White?

After the fight, Khamzat Chimaev revealed that he was talking to Dana White because he saw the UFC boss taking a look at his phone while the action was going on. In his post-fight interview, Chimaev said:

"I said I'm the king here. I was saying for a long time... I kill everybody. You believe me now? I told you I was gonna kill him. That I did. He sleep, bro. I wanna talk to Dana White... he was on his phone or something. Brother, don't miss my fights. Don't look at your phone."
✅ Dana White approved. #UFC267 @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi https://t.co/X86Vyuv450

On Saturday, Chimaev earned his fourth win in the octagon and improved his perfect record to 9-0. Now that he's back, 'Borz' made it clear that he's gunning for the UFC welterweight title.

“Everybody. I come here for everybody. I kill everybody. I’m the champ. I’m the king.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post-fight interview below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard
