Watch: Khamzat Chimaev gives a tour of his tiny one-room apartment from 2019

Khamzat Chimaev has gone from an unknown fighter to an eminent force in the UFC since making his promotional debut in July 2020. At 27, the young superstar already has a solid resume with a series of impressive wins.

'Borz' recently shared a video on social media to give fans a tour of his small one-room apartment from 2019. The video was intended to show how he turned his life around through hard work and dedication. Sharing the clip, Khamzat Chimaev left an inspiring message for his fans and followers, which translates:

"2019 that's all that I had. That's how it is, guys. Change your life yourself. No one will do it for you!"

Watch Khamzat Chimaev give a tour of his tiny one-room apartment from 2019:

What makes Khamzat Chimaev truly stand out in the UFC?

Apart from Khamzat Chimaev's impressive skillset as a fighter, it is his 'fight anyone at any time' attitude that has endeared him to his fans. The 27-year-old emerged as a budding prospect in the promotion when he submitted John Phillips in the second round of their fight on July 15, 2020.

Ten days later, Chimaev was back in the octagon to take on newcomer Rhys McKee. The bout saw Chimaev set the then UFC record for the quickest turnaround time between fights. He defeated his opponent via first-round TKO in a dominating performance.

In his third UFC appearance, Chimaev needed just one brutal punch to knock out Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds. The stoppage secured the Chechen-born Swede's third win in 66 days, which is a UFC record.

In his fourth and most recent UFC outing, 'Borz' produced yet another devastating performance by stopping Li Jingliang at UFC 267. With the win over the Chinese fighter, Chimaev extended his unbeaten record to 10-0. Following the bout, the rising welterweight star boldly proclaimed himself to be the biggest fighter in the world.

Khamzat Chimaev has been touted as one of the most exciting fighters currently in the UFC. With his domination over the then No.11-ranked Li, 'Borz' has truly emerged as a force in the UFC's welterweight division.

Edited by Aziel Karthak