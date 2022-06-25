Watch: Khamzat Chimaev reposts Dana White's inspirational "the worst part is not trying" speech

Khamzat Chimaev recently posted a clip from Dana White's inspirational speech regarding trying to succeed in life.

The UFC president once gave a speech about how the worst thing is "not trying." White believes that if an individual doesn't succeed in a new endeavor, they can always go back to what they were doing before. However, only trying new things can open up better opportunities. Here's what the UFC president said in his speech:

"What's the worst thing that can happen if you try? The day that I walked out of that hotel and I went to do this, it doesn't work out? I can go back and be a bell man again. Whenever I want to. You can always go back and do that. The worst part is not trying."

Khamzat Chimaev is certainly not one to not pursue new goals. Despite being a relatively new face in the UFC, he is already a popular figure among fans. He has captivated the audience with his willingness to fight anybody.

Chimaev has fought in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions of the UFC. 'Borz' is currently ranked No.3 in the 170lbs weight class and is coming off a split-decision win against Gilbert Burns in one of the best fights of 2022 so far.

Who is next for Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC?

Khamzat Chimaev was rumored to fight Nate Diaz for a while. The Chechen-born Swede called out the Stockton native on multiple occasions.

Colby Covington was also tipped to be an opponent for Chimaev. 'Chaos' is currently the No.1-ranked welterweight in the promotion and is coming off a unanimous decision win against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. A title eliminator between the duo makes sense with Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards set to lock horns for the 170lbs championship at UFC 278.

'Borz' has also gone back-and-forth with No.5-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad. The two have seemingly agreed to fight in an October card in Abu Dhabi. That said, nothing about Chimaev's next opponent or fight date is official yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far