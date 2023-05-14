WATCH: KSI and Tommy Fury separated after almost coming to blows during heated faceoff

KSI took on professional boxer Joe Fournier, who came into the bout with a 9-0 record, in the main event of Misfits Boxing X Series 007 on Saturday night.

The YouTuber turned boxer secured the win via a suspicious-looking KO, as it appeared that he landed a flush elbow.

'The Nightmare' had already wobbled Fournier with an overhand right before the seemingly illegal strike, and many who watched the fight live could not discern what had happened.

Following his win, KSI came face-to-face with Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury. The pair were engaged in a heated face-off that ended with them needing to be separated by officials in the ring.

KSI and Tommy Fury exchanged trash-talk on the microphone, with 'The Nightmare' saying:

"I want this, I want this. I want to do what Jake Paul couldn't, and that's knock you out. That's fact."

Fury replied with:

"Easy money baby, easy money. You are going to sleep in four rounds. Four rounds, and sleep. Gung ho, no defense, no head movement, knocked out. Sign me up, I cannot wait. Sign me up."

It appears that the foundations for the next big influencer boxing event have been laid.

KSI refutes claims of an illegal elbow against Joe Fournier

KSI and Joe Fournier faced off in the squared circle in the main event of Misfits Boxing X Series 007 on Saturday night. The YouTuber turned boxer walked away victorious in what he is claiming to be his fourth consecutive KO win.

However, following the bout, footage has emerged of the finishing sequence that appears to show that the 29-year-old Brit clearly landed an elbow to the jaw of Fournier.

'The Nightmare' appeared in front of the media following his KO win, where he broke down the final moments of the bout. The influencer refuted any notion that the telling blow was an illegal strike, claiming that he hit Fournier with a right hook:

"I hit him with an overhand, he came through trying to survive. Right [hand] to the body, he's trying to grab a hold of me and then I gave him a right hook. Honestly, it was so far I didn't even think I hit him with an elbow."

