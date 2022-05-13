Watch: Laura Sanko demonstrates Jessica Andrade's historic standing arm triangle submission 

Laura Sanko broke down Jessica Andrade's submission win over Amanda Lemos at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade.

Andrade secured the first ever standing arm-triangle submission in the history of the UFC in the fight. It was a stunning move that left fans awestruck by the former strawweight queen's impeccable skills. Sanko, an integral part of the UFC broadcasting team, systemetically broke down the move. She explained:

"At the beginning of the fight they were kind of feeling each other out. Jessica was being super super patient, Amanda was throwing lots of kicks and stuff. Jessica's blocking them all just really staying patient."

Andrade caught a kick thrown by Lemos and pushed her to the fence. 'Amandinha' attempted a winging left hook which her opponent ducked under. That helped Andrade get into a favorable position to get her hands locked in.

Lemos showed great resistance in the beginning. Andrade also attempted to take the 34-year-old to the ground but Llemos had a solid base and avoided getting tripped over. 'Bate Estaca' eventually managed to get her hands locked and secure a historic win.

Watch Laura Sanko break down Jessica Andrade's submission win:

The loss marked an end to Lemos's five-fight winning streak. The No.11 ranked contender of the 115 lbs division will fight the No.10 ranked Michelle Waterson in her next fight in July.

Jessica Andrade has been going after Carla Esparza recently

Carla Esparza won the UFC strawweight title with her win over Rose Namajunas at UFC 274 via split decision. However, the fight lacked much action and was even marked boring by many. While the decision was a toss-up, the judges gave the nod to 'Cookie Monster'. She now holds two wins over 'Thug Rose'.

Jessica Andrade is currently ranked No. 5 in the 115 lbs division. The former champion went after Esparza as she wrote on Twitter:

"I take advantage that you didn't block me on twitter, I want to say that your fight yesterday was the worst in strawweight history, champion of boredom, I can't wait to rip your head off. congratulations on the boredom belt, but fans of this sport want to see a massacre,I'll do!"

Fans will keep a close tab on whether Andrade and Esparza will eventually fight in the UFC soon.

