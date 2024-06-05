WATCH: Liam Harrison breaks down the subtle touches he puts in his signature left hooks ahead of ONE 167 return

Liam Harrison might just be the best teacher-fighter in combat sports right now. While some top-level fighters can teach other athletes the intricacies of fighting, Harrison teaches his techniques in a way that even some of the most casual fans can understand.

Harrison is currently in Bangkok for ONE 167's fight week, and he shared a mini instructional with Muay Thai fighter Gabrielle De Ramos that their fans could easily digest.

In the short Instagram reel, Harrison showed De Ramos the proper way of launching the signature left hook that led him to 90 career wins and multiple world titles.

Liam Harrison demonstrated in the video:

"First thing that you wanna be looking for is the switch of the feet. A lot of fighters, as they skip, this hand (the dominant hand) comes down. Gabriella, if she kicks me with her left, I'm looking to see that, that's what I'm looking for (the dominant hand). As the feet switch, what I'm then gonna do is I wanna step my left foot towards 10 o'clock on the clock."

He added:

"Even if Gabriella's hands are up as I hook, as she kicks, I'm stepping away from the power of the kick, it's gonna kill the power. Kick's gonna come, boom! I'm looking, I've seen that. The next time, boom! Step and hook."

The British legend could use the same move he taught De Ramos in his match against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 this Friday, US primetime, at Impact Arena.

Harrison will enter his first match in nearly two years after he sat on the sidelines due to a gruesome knee injury he suffered in his fight against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in 2022.

Liam Harrison promises all-out action at highly anticipated return

Nearly two years of sitting out, Liam Harrison is back in full force and wants to unleash as much aggression at ONE 167.

Harrison has been sidelined due to injury and subsequent surgery after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his match against Nong-O at ONE on Prime Video 1.

'Hitman' has since recovered, and he's ready to face Kitano with the same fervor he's always had in his storied career.

He told Sherdog.com in an interview:

"Nobody wants to watch a watered-down Liam Harrison. They want ‘The Hitman.’ They want to watch someone who can get up after being knocked down and win. They want to watch someone who puts on great fights, someone who puts it all on the line and looks for the KO. That’s what the people pay money for.”

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.