WATCH: Liam Harrison demonstrates subtle tricks to bait opponents into offensive range

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison has been active at the highest level now since the 90s. This puts 'The Hitman' in an elite group of fighters today. His unrivaled experience in the game, which is predicated by hours and hours of training and fighting, is a rarity for any athlete in any sport.

'The Hitman' has undeniably collected a library of knowledge in the art of eight limbs. His deep understanding of the nuances and intricacies of Muay Thai makes him a special breed of fighter. What makes Liam Harrison even more special is his instructional videos and fight breakdowns posted online.

That's right, the fighting Brit shares his trade secrets with the world despite exposing himself to his possible future opponents. This, to say the very least, shows confidence on a different level.

Here's one of his most recent videos:

In the video, Liam Harrison explained the mechanics of baiting your opponent to find openings for close-range attacks:

"So from this position, if Andy is there, he's ready to push me with a push kick on my leg, kick my body, okay. If I just rush in here and try for a low kick, I'd get pushed kicked again and get off balance. If I try to throw a spin kick, he's gonna push me again and be ready for me all the time. If I throw a punch, no matter what I do, when he's weighing like this [lightly taps front foot on the ground repeatedly] and got good timing, he's gonna have an answer for it."

Liam Harrison continued:

"What we're gonna do, nice and slowly, is I'm gonna step in with my front leg and as he lifts his [front] leg up, I step back and try to draw him in with his push kick and let him fall in. From there, if I do that, if I come in, out, I can come with a boxing combination."

That's veteran knowledge right there. 'The Hitman' largely uses feints and baiting tactics to fool his less experienced opponents into "taking the bait". The simple in-and-out movement of his feet, no matter how rudimental, can bait even the highest level of fighters.

At the moment, Liam Harrison is almost ready to get back to action after a year on the sidelines due to a knee injury.