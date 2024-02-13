WATCH: Liam Harrison shows the fundamentals in throwing boxing combinations off of a counter leg kick

ONE Muay Thai superstar Liam Harrison is once again offering fight fans a glimpse into his lifetime’s worth of knowledge in combat sports.

‘Hitman’ has been sidelined ever since he suffered a devastating knee injury in the opening round of a ONE world title fight against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 more than a year ago. But that hasn’t stopped Harrison from putting in work at the gym and sharing tips and techniques with his followers.

In a recent post on the Brit’s official Instagram, Liam Harrison offered fans an inside look at how to throw boxing combinations off a counter leg kick.

“We’re going to start by catching the punch and replying straight away with the low kick. So we’re going to catch the right hook, we go straight down to the leg. Up to the head, down to the body. Again, staying strong when the shot comes,” Harrison instructs.

“I don’t want to be leaning backward or anything like that and struggling to get my low kick in. I need to have my weight over [my foot] so when that punch comes in, I’m solid. I don’t move anywhere and I can get good power in the low kick.”

Check out the full instructional video clip below:

Liam Harrison reveals the key to his longevity in combat sports

With more than 20 years of experience in the fight game, Liam Harrison is one of the most well-known and respected Muay Thai fighters in the world. During a recent interview with Sky Sports, the three-time world champion was asked how he still manages to compete at the highest level.

“I think when it comes to my longevity, what I would say is that consistency is the key,” Harrison said. “I've seen a lot of fighters come and go and they'll get to a good level and they'll disappear."

“The first time I ever fought at the highest elite level [was when] I was 18. I'm 38 now, and I'm hoping I'll still be doing it this year as well so to stay at that level for 20 years. I think that's an achievement in itself.”

The ‘Hitman’ has absolutely nothing left to prove, with an incredible 90 career wins under his belt. But that won’t stop him from making another run at ONE Championship gold when he makes his highly anticipated return later this year.