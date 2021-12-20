Watch: Logan Paul and Nate Diaz have a friendly interaction moments before Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight

Nate Diaz and Logan Paul were spotted having a friendly conversation during Saturday's Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event.

The two combat sports personalities were seen talking to each other moments before Paul was interviewed by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Check out Logan Paul's interaction with Nate Diaz below:

Diaz and Paul were ringside at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Paul, of course, has always been a prominent presence during his brother Jake's fights. Saturday night was no different as he was the first person 'The Problem Child' approached after the main event had concluded.

Meanwhile, Diaz said he attended the event to watch his student Chris Avila fight. Avila took on Anthony Taylor in a rematch of their MMA bout in 2020.

Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal

Following his win over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul called out UFC welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, who were both in attendance for the event.

During his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, the YouTube sensation said:

"[Jorge] Masvidal and Nate Diaz, y'all are some b****es for leaving this arena because I know you don't want that s***. I'll take out both of y'all next. Get out of your contract with daddy Dana [White]."

Masvidal, who was likely at the event to support his former training partner Tyron Woodley, took to social media to respond to the call-out issued by 'The Problem Child'.

'Gamebred' uploaded a video to his Instagram account wherein he asked Paul to come over to the UFC if he wanted a fight with the Miami native.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are still under contract with the UFC. The latter has been campaigning for a fight in January, considering he has just one fight left on his current deal.

While Diaz appears eager to test free agency, Masvidal still holds aspirations of being an undisputed UFC champion.

