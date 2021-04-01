Watch: Logan Paul's reaction when he learned his brother Jake Paul wanted to fight Canelo Alvarez

Logan Paul is not very enthusiastic about Jake Paul fighting Canelo Alvarez. In a YouTube video uploaded by Shooting Stars TV, the elder Paul sibling was seen reacting to Jake Paul's callout of Canelo Alvarez. Dismissing the idea of Jake fighting the WBA (Super), WBC, and Ring magazine super middleweight title holder, Logan Paul said -

"Jake doesn't wanna fight Canelo. I won't let my brother fight Canelo."

In his last outing, Canelo Alvarez returned to the ring as a heavy favourite against his challenger from Istanbul, Avni Yildirim at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Alvarez retained his titles after picking up a technical knockout victory in the third round, as Yildirim failed to answer the bell in the fourth.

When Jake Paul called out Canelo Alvarez

After defeating Avni Yildirim, Canelo Alvarez had to kick out two Jake Paul super-fans who crashed his post-fight interview. Following the incident, Jake Paul sent a message to his 'haters' via a lengthy rant over Instagram. Promising to hit back at his critics, Jake Paul wrote -

April 17th. Witness. I love boxing more than anything & I respect the sport & have dedicated my life to it over the past two years.. My goal is to continue to learn, grow, and elevate my competition with every fight... I respect all of the fighters within the sport of boxing… legends of the past, stars of the present, and prospects of the future.. What I don’t respect is the haters who try to discredit what I am doing..

Paul also took a jibe at Canelo Alvarez over his contract dispute with DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions. Jake Paul further wrote -

"Haters who have said I am disrespecting the sport... Haters who are supposed to be the biggest draw in boxing but can't even fulfill their contract because the media company wasn't making a return on its investment... Haters who say they can beat the greatest Mexican boxer of all time in Julio Cesar Chavez (talk about disrespect...)"

Jake Paul is set to face Ben Askren in an eight-round boxing match on April 17 under the Triller Fight Club banner.