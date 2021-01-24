Watch: Makhmud Muradov tells Dana White he wants an Instagram follow after KO win at UFC 257

Makhmud Muradov defeated Andrew Sanchez at UFC 257 to extend his winning streak to an astonishing 14 fights.

Following the fight, the 30-year-old Uzbekistani demanded something unusual from UFC president Dana White. After knocking out Sanchez, Makhmud Muradov stormed out of the cage to have a word with White.

Former UFC champion and commentator Daniel Cormier was able to overhear Muradov, who revealed that the UFC middleweight asked White to follow him on Instagram.

Makhmud Muradov with the stoppage victory #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/z5hYF4aeLd — The Schmozone (@TheSchmozone) January 24, 2021

Muradov like forget the bonus, I just want an IG follow. I respect it. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 24, 2021

Makhmud Muradov defeated Sanchez via TKO in the final round of their fight. In a back-and-forth battle in the third round, Muradov rocked his American opponent with a vicious right hand that had Sanchez wobbled.

Muradov pushed Sanchez against the cage and continued landing knees and punches which forced the referee to stop the contest. Sanchez was originally scheduled to fight André Muniz, but the latter pulled out of the bout owing to an injury, following which, Muradov took the fight on a short notice in December.

Makhmud Muradov is ready to fight next week

At the post-fight interview, Makhmud Muradov was asked who would he like to fight next in his pursuit of breaking into the divisional rankings. Muradov noted that he is willing to fight anyone next week, if he is not bogged down by injuries. Muradov also added that mixed martial arts in his home country of Uzbekistan is a huge motivation for many people.

The 30-year-old middleweight has fought his last three fights in the UFC on short notice. This prompted him to state that a long training camp ahead of his fight will help him perform significantly better.

Makhmud Muradov is undefeated in his last 14 fights, taking his overall record to 25-6. 17 of his 25 wins have come by the way of TKO/KO, which reflects his striking pedigree.