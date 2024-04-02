WATCH: Marat Grigorian’s calculated four-hit sequence that knocked out eternal rival Sitthichai in Tokyo

For almost a decade, Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong engaged in one of kickboxing's most iconic rivalries.

After going toe-to-toe under the Kunlun Fight and GLORY Kickboxing banners in previous years, Grigorian and the Thai superstar met for the first and final time under the ONE Championship banner at ONE 165 in January. Having always gone to the scorecards before, both men were determined to bring an emphatic end to their fiery feud inside Tokyo's packed Ariake Arena.

There, the Armenian powerhouse put a stamp on things, putting Sitthichai away in the third round with a brilliant combination culminating in a vicious liver shot that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

The victory over Sitthichai has landed Marat Grigorian an opportunity to once again claim his first ONE world title as he is set to headline the promotion's return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5 for ONE Friday Fights 58.

Grigorian will meet another Thai rival, Superbon Superbon Training Camp, with the winner emerging as the new ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Marat Grigorian and Superbon are no strangers to one another, having met twice before, the first going down at Kunlun Fight 69 in February 2018. The Armenian came out on top, dispatching Superbon with a brutal 29-second knockout.

They met up once again at ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X four years later. That night, Superbon came out on top, delivering a clinical performance that earned him a unanimous decision victory. Ready to run back their instant classic inside the Circle, Grigorian plans to deliver a result similar to the one he put on display against Sitthichai earlier this year.

Will the former three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion claim his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold, or will Superbon once again emerge as the promotion's featherweight kickboxing king?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on Friday, April 5.

