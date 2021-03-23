Watch: Marcus Zegarowski does Conor McGregor's 'billionaire' strut following victory at NCAA March Madness

American college basketball player Marcus Zegarowski was on cloud nine when the No.5 seed Creighton took it to the No.13 seed Ohio in the second-round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The 22-year-old, bursting with confidence post-game, unleashed Conor McGregor's iconic 'billionaire' strut to celebrate the occasion with his teammates.

Conor McGregor famously pulled off the 'billionaire' strut for the first time at UFC 205 when he entered the cage to face Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden. Many athletes have tried to imitate the Irishman's celebratory walk, including the likes of Sergio Ramos and Paul Pogba.

The latest addition to the list of stars copying the Notorious One's iconic swagger is Marcus Zegarowski, who scored 13 points in the first half of Creighton's game against Ohio. Here is the video of Marcus celebrating Creighton's victory:

Here is a montage made by ESPN MMA, showcasing various superstar athletes trying their hand at McGregor's 'billionaire' strut:

Often imitated. Never duplicated. Nobody does the Billionaire Strut quite like @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/Aws8IdPnVd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2020

Conor McGregor took inspiration from Vince McMahon, who made the 'Billionaire' strut famous

Vince McMahon was the first man to roll out the 'billionaire' strut, adding to the WWE Chairman's authoritarian demeanor. However, it was Conor McGregor who made the strut even more distinctive. The Notorious One took a jab at McMahon in a 2017 Q&A session and boasted that he "created that walk."

"Vince McMahon must be pissed. I don't give a f*** about Vince McMahon. I stole that walk and that walk is now mine. That's my walk. I created that walk. I made that walk," McGregor said (via Fox Sports)

Later in 2017, the Irish superstar gave props to Vince McMahon for inventing the walk and said that he "perfected" the WWE Chairman's iconic style.

"I perfected it. Vince is a legend. I love Vince. Vince McMahon is a mad bastard, he's a mad man."

Conor McGregor's last octagon outing saw him lose to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The Notorious One suffered the first TKO loss of his pro-MMA career at the hands of 'The Diamond'. It is rumored that McGregor will face off against Poirier in a trilogy bout this year. Fans will have to wait and see if the former UFC double champ walks into the ring with the remarkable 'billionaire' strut one more time.

See you guys soon. https://t.co/OpJYsoeCVA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 20, 2020