Watch: Max Holloway casually shows up at T-Mobile Arena on skateboard for UFC 264 pre-fight press conference

Max Holloway casually rode in to the T-Mobile Arena on a skateboard for the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference.

Once Max Holloway got closer to the fans, they appeared to recognize him and proceeded to pose for photos and videos with the former UFC featherweight champion. Holloway had similarly been spotted skateboarding in the vicinity during Conor McGregor’s interview with UFC Arabia ahead of UFC 257 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Max Holloway was scheduled to fight Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout at UFC on ESPN 26 on July 17th, 2021. However, Holloway was coerced to withdraw from the fight due to injury issues. The fight is now likely to be rescheduled and is expected to take place later this year.

Max Holloway is no stranger to UFC 264 headliners Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 1 (bottom left); Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 2 (top left); Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway (right)

The first fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier was contested at featherweight. Holloway held a 4-0 undefeated professional MMA record back then and made his UFC debut against Poirier.

The featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier took place at UFC 143 in February 2012 and witnessed Poirier defeat Holloway via first-round submission. In the ensuing years, Holloway went on to win the interim UFC featherweight title and subsequently the undisputed UFC featherweight title.

The Hawaii native did eventually receive an opportunity to avenge his loss to Dustin Poirier when they met in a rematch about seven years later. The rematch between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier was contested at lightweight and transpired at UFC 236 in April 2019.

Holloway was the UFC featherweight champion at the time and had moved up to the lightweight division to face Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight title. The winner of this fight was expected to face then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification matchup. In what was a barnburner of a fight, Poirier defeated Holloway via unanimous decision.

Max Holloway competed just once against ‘The Notorious’. Their fight was contested at featherweight and took place at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen in August 2013. McGregor out-struck and out-grappled Holloway in this fight, defeating the Hawaiian MMA star via unanimous decision.

UFC 264 will feature a lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Their trilogy matchup will headline the UFC 264 fight card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10th, 2021.

