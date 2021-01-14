Watch: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar outdoor face-off ahead of January 16 main event

Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar are set to face each other on January 16. Former UFC featherweight champion Max 'Blessed' Holloway will headline the fight card for UFC Fight Island 7 along with No. 6 ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar.

The face-offs for the event took place at Etihad Arena in Yas Island. Both the opponents seemed respectful towards each other ahead of the bout. This is the first time that a UFC event is scheduled to be broadcast live on ABC. As a result, there will certainly be more eyes on the sport and thus, both the contenders have a lot on the line.

Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar are eyeing the title next

Addressing the media, Max Holloway noted that his mindset ahead of his bout against Calvin Kattar is the same as it has been since he was first crowned as the featherweight champion. The former champion said that he believed that he has 25 minutes to showcase his skill set and the refinement that he has made in his game.

Calvin Kattar, on the other hand, said that he was looking to make a statement by finishing the Blessed One and pushing his name in the conversation for a shot at the title. While Kattar seemed respectful of Holloway's achievements leading up to the bout, he also noted that a win over Max Holloway would definitely prove his worth to contest in a title shot next.

"You make him (Holloway) take a fall even, it's a big thing. Max Holloway is the real deal. I get to go out and prove that I am next in line on Saturday night... I thought Max made great adjustments (in his second fight with Volkanovski). I am ready to fight the best Max Holloway that steps foot in the octagon and I am ready for 25 minutes. I am looking to get my hand raised", said Calvin Kattar.

Max Holloway is coming off two back-to-back losses to the current featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. Prior to losing his title to Volkanovski, Holloway was riding high on a 14-fight winning streak in the featherweight division. Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar had a spectacular knockout victory over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249. Later in 2020, Kattar also secured a victory over Dan Ige via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 172.

The featherweight division of the UFC is filled with studs who aspire to wear the coveted 145 pound strap. Alexander Volkanovski will purportedly defend the featherweight title against Brian Ortega next. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how things play out in the featherweight division in the upcoming months.