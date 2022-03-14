Watch: Michael Bisping goes on run through the streets of London

Michael Bisping is back in the UK and posted a clip that proves he's still making sure he stays in shape - even years after retirement.

While he may no longer be an active member of the UFC roster, Bisping is still a huge part of the mixed martial arts world. From his YouTube channel to his commentary work and beyond, the veteran continues to extend his legacy outside of the octagon.

He's become one of the most regular contributors on BT Sport, too, highlighting just how important he is to the British MMA scene. This week, his feet are on the ground in England for what is set to be a big couple of days for him both personally and professionally.

michael @bisping Pounding the streets of London before dinner. Always good to be home. Pounding the streets of London before dinner. Always good to be home. https://t.co/pJNOjrQyG4

Even at the age of 43, with his last bout taking place more than four years ago, it's clear to see that 'The Count' is still in incredible shape.

He is a former middleweight champ for a reason, after all.

Why is Michael Bisping in the UK?

First and foremost, the premiere of Michael Bisping's documentary will take place this evening in Manchester, England. The film has been heavily promoted in the last few weeks and will document the incredible rise of the Englishman from his humble beginnings to becoming a champion.

He's also been filming content for this weekend's huge UFC London card which, by the looks of things, he will be commentating. Bisping has featured on many UFC cards in the UK over the years and will also be doing some work for BT in the lead-up to fight night.

There are several fighters on the card that Bisping has had many interactions with, including the likes of Paddy Pimblett and Tom Aspinall. Aspinall, who will be in the main event on Saturday against Alexander Volkov, has been dubbed a future champion by 'The Count' in the past.

The UFC London event will mark the first time in two years that the famed octagon has returned anywhere outside of the United States and Fight Island since the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off in 2020.

