Watch: Michael Bisping reacts to UFC Vegas 29 winner telling him that they look alike

Michael Bisping issued a rather hilarious response to a UFC Vegas 29 winner telling him that they look alike.

UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping competed in his final UFC fight back in 2017 and announced his retirement from the sport of MMA in 2018.

‘The Count’ currently works as a UFC analyst and commentator. Bisping also conducts the post-fight octagon interviews with the fighters in the immediate aftermath of their fight.

Michael Bisping is a part of tonight’s commentary team for the ongoing UFC Vegas 29 (June 19, 2021) fight card. As noted, apart from his commentary duties, Bisping also often interviews fighters inside the octagon after their fight.

One such post-fight octagon interview conducted by Michael Bisping happened to be with UFC heavyweight Josh Parisian. Bisping interviewed Parisian inside the cage after his bout at UFC Vegas 29.

Josh Parisian faced Roque Martinez in the third fight of the UFC Vegas 29 event. The fight took place on the prelims and saw Parisian defeat Martinez via split decision.

While interviewing the winner of the matchup, Michael Bisping had a rather hilarious conversation with Parisian. The brief interaction has been featured in the tweet sent out by the UFC Europe Twitter account. Check it out below –

Josh Parisian stated the following and then proceeded to smile and pose alongside Michael Bisping –

“Hey, I’ve been told I look just like you.”

In response to this, Michael Bisping laughed and said, “Just like me. You’re a lucky man.”

A brief comparison of Josh Parisian and Michael Bisping’s appearances

Michael Bisping (left); Josh Parisian (right)

The 31-year-old UFC heavyweight competitor stands at 6’4” tall and weighed in at the heavyweight limit of 266 pounds for his UFC Vegas 29 fight.

Josh Parisian likely cut weight to make what is the maximum permissible weight for a non-title heavyweight MMA bout in the UFC.

On the other hand, the 42-year-old Michael Bisping is best-known for his time in the UFC middleweight (185-pound) division.

Bisping has also competed in the UFC light heavyweight (205-pound) division. Bisping notably won the TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) 3 light heavyweight tournament back in 2006.

Moreover, the legendary fighter later etched his name in the MMA history books as the first-ever British fighter to win a UFC title.

Michael Bisping accomplished this feat by securing a spectacular knockout victory over Luke Rockhold in their rematch in 2016.

Needless to say, Michael Bisping isn’t exactly small in regards to physical appearance. Bisping stands at 6’2”. He purportedly weighs more than 205 pounds, particularly since he’s retired and stopped cutting down to make the 185-pound middleweight limit.

That said, while Josh Parisian and Michael Bisping appear to be around the same height, Parisian is clearly much heavier than Bisping.

Furthermore, whether or not Parisian and Bisping share similarities in their facial appearance is up for debate in the MMA community.

Do you agree with Josh Parisian suggesting that he looks similar to Michael Bisping? Do you see any similarity between their respective appearances? Sound off in the comments.

How often do you see a HW escape a submission attempt this slick?! 👏 #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/9uFRSVFE2p — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 19, 2021

Had to earn that one!



👊 @JoshParisian wearing a hard-fought 15 and goes home with the W! #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/zmqbpslN2Z — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 19, 2021

