UFC line-up for tonight (June 19, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

The UFC hopes to keep the action going after last week's blockbuster UFC 263 event. This week's Fight Night is set to go down on Saturday.

The promotion will be hosting UFC Vegas 29 on June 19, 2021, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be headlined by 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung and '50K' Dan Ige in a featherweight contest.

Chan Sung Jung is coming off a decision loss against Brian Ortega in their iconic October 2020 clash. 'The Korean Zombie' had built a two-fight win streak over Renato Carneiro and Frankie Edgar before his fight with Ortega. Dan Ige, meanwhile, is riding on a first-round KO win over Gavin Tucker that he scored in March this year, after dropping a decision to Calvin Kattar in July 2020.

In the co-main event, longtime UFC veteran Aleksei Oleinik will be looking to secure his 60th professional win against rising Moldovan star Sergey Spivak in a heavyweight clash.

Aleksei Oleinik, who is nearing 25 years in his MMA career, will hope to bounce back from his two back-to-back defeats against Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus. His opponent Sergey Spivak, on the other hand, is currently on a two-fight winning streak, with one majority decision win over Carlos Felipe and one TKO over Jared Vanderaa.

Among other popular names on the main card are Marlon 'Chito' Vera vs. Davey Grant in the bantamweight division and Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima in the welterweight division.

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige - Full Card

Following are all the fighters competing on the preliminary and main card of UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige.

Main Card

Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige (Men's featherweight) - Main Event

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Sergey Spivac (Men's heavyweight) - Co-main event

Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant (Men's bantamweight)

Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi (Men's featherweight)

Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva (Men's middleweight)

Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima (Men's welterweight)

Prelims

Aleksa Camur vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (Men's light heavyweight)

Kanako Murata vs. Virna Jandiroba (Women's strawweight)

Khaos Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger (Men's welterweight)

Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez (Men's heavyweight)

Joaquim Silva vs. Ricky Glenn (Men's lightweight)

Casey O'Neill vs. Lara Procopio (Women's flyweight)

