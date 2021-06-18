What is the start time for UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige (June 19, 2021)?

A week after hosting a monumental UFC 263 pay-per-view in Glendale, Arizona, the promotion is back at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for this week's fight night event.

UFC Vegas 29 is set to feature 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung against '50K' Dan Ige in a five-round featherweight main event. As per ESPN, Dan Ige is the (-125) favorite to win the bout against Chan Sung Jung, who is (+105) underdog.

The fight promises to be an action-packed one, as most fights of 'The Korean Zombie' are. Chan Sung Jung will be looking to bounce back from his decision loss to Brian Ortega at UFC Fight Night 180 last year, while Dan Ige will be hoping to further build on the KO win he secured over Gavin Tucker in his last outing at UFC Fight Night 187 in March earlier this year.

The co-main event will star UFC veteran 'The Boa Constrictor' Aleksei Oleinik opposite 'The Polar Bear' Serghei Spivak.

You can read more about the main and co-main event of the night here.

The six-fight main card will also feature Marlon Vera against Davey Grant in a bantamweight contest and Matt Brown opposite Dhiego Lima in a welterweight battle, among others.

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige - Timings

Here are the start times for this Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige, also dubbed UFC Vegas 30.

USA

The full card of UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige will be carried by ESPN 2 and ESPN+ in the United States. The prelims will start from 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT on Saturday, June 19, followed by the main card that starts at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT.

UK

UFC Vegas 29 has a 9 pm BST starting time for the prelims in the UK on Saturday, June 19. The main card will follow, starting at midnight BST. The card will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 as well as BT Sport app and website.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, UFC Vegas 29 will broadcast in India in the early hours of Sunday, June 20. The prelims of UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige will start on Sunday at 1:30 am IST followed by the main card at 4:30 am IST. The card will be available for watching on Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and Sony LIV app and website.

Also Read: UFC Predictions: UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige Predictions

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Jack Cunningham