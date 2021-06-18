UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 19, 2021?

After a massively successful UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona, the promotion is back on their home turf this week.

The UFC APEX arena will be hosting UFC Vegas 29 this Saturday, June 19, 2021, set to be headlined by Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige in a featherweight battle. In the co-main event, UFC veteran Aleksei Oleinik will face Sergey Spivac in a heavyweight contest.

Last week, the UFC delivered an action-packed pay-per-view, featuring a successful middleweight title defense by Israel Adesanya over Marvin Vettori, a historic flyweight title win by Brandon Moreno, and a stellar five-round showdown between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards.

UFC Fight Night: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige

Saturday night's main event starring no.4-ranked Chan Sung Jung and no.8-ranked Dan Ige promises to be a treat for hardcore MMA fans.

Chan Sung Jung, known in the MMA circuit as 'The Korean Zombie,' will look to build back the momentum that he garnered after beating Frankie Edgar and Renato Carneiro before Brian Ortega demolished him in a five-rounder in October last year. The decision loss to 'T-City' halted the Zombie's quest for a title shot, which he hopes to resume with a dominant win over Dan Ige this weekend. A win will also allow him to keep his position among the top 5 featherweights in the UFC.

Hawaiian rising star Dan Ige, on the other hand, is coming off a knockout finish over Gavin Tucker in March this year. The win was a great bounce back from his decision loss to Calvin Kattar in July 2020, which snapped the six-fight winning streak that Dan Ige had amassed with wins over Kevin Aguilar and Edson Barboza.

The co-main event will feature longtime fighter 'The Boa Constrictor' Aleksei Oleinik from Russia against 'The Polar Bear' Sergey Spivak from Moldova. At 43 years of age, Aleksei Oleinik is nearing 25 years in mixed martial arts.

The famous propagator of the Ezekiel choke in the UFC, Aleksei Oleinik, hopes to break his current losing streak of two defeats against Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus; and score a victory over his Moldovian opponent. Spivac is on a two-fight winning streak, scoring a decision win over Carlos Felipe in July last year and a TKO over Jared Vanderaa in February this year.

