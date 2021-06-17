UFC Vegas 29: 5 names to look out for

Another Saturday of UFC action is nearly upon us and another exciting card is all ready to go. This week’s event sees a return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC welcomed back another full crowd at UFC 263 last weekend. A 17,000+ strong audience enjoyed live action at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event marked the third to be held in front of a full crowd since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. As with UFC 261 and UFC 262, the PPV delivered some memorable moments.

Understandably, fans are looking ahead to the next event with fans and another exciting looking PPV that includes a blockbuster trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but the Apex isn’t finished providing us with great matchups just yet and this week’s headliner could be a classic.

UFC Vegas 29: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige

This weekend, a blockbuster matchup between two featherweight contenders takes center stage inside the octagon. 'The Korean Zombie' will look to rebound from his loss to Brian Ortega last year as he faces the rising Dan Ige. Elsewhere on the card, the likes of Aleksei Oleinik, Marlon Vera and Matt Brown are in action.

The card has the potential to be a highly entertaining watch. With that said, here are five names to look out for at UFC Vegas 29.

#5 Julian Erosa

Not many men have been signed by the UFC, released, re-signed, released, re-signed, released and then re-signed. Julian Erosa's relationship with the UFC has certainly been topsy-turvy. But Erosa is now in the best form of his UFC career. He'll be looking to extend his winning streak to three in the promotion when he faces Seung Woo Choi at UFC Vegas 29 this weekend.

The 31-year-old featured on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber in 2015. Despite being eliminated, Erosa was still offered a UFC contract. With a 1-1 record in the promotion, 'Juicy J' was released. Fast forward two years and, despite not earning a contract through his win on Dana White's Contender Series, Erosa was signed to face fellow DWCS alumni Devonte Smith in 2018. A knockout loss, followed by a decision defeat to Grant Dawson, saw him released once again.

A quick return months later against Julio Arce saw Erosa fall to another KO and suffer another release. After a victory under the promotional banner of CageSport, Erosa returned to MMA's biggest stage as a rejuvenated athlete. Last June he became the only man to have defeated the promising Sean Woodson after locking in a final-round D'Arce choke, before a brutal flying knee KO against Nate Landwehr this year continued his momentum.

The stoppage saw Erosa launch a vicious onslaught in the very first round against Landwehr. His celebration showed what it meant to finally put his potential on display in the UFC. He'll look to repeat that success on Saturday night.

#4 Kanako Murata

UFC Fight Night: Markos v Murata

In a compliment to the depth and constant progress of the UFC women's roster, it seems every card now features top female prospects. Kanako Murata checks that criteria off the list for UFC Vegas 29.

The Japanese strawweight is about as promising a prospect as any other woman in the UFC. Since a submission defeat in her fifth professional MMA bout, the 27-year-old has built an eight-fight winning streak that includes four submissions and a unanimous decision victory on her UFC debut.

At UFC Vegas 29, Murata is set for the toughest test of her career. Standing opposite her inside the octagon will be Brazil's Virna Jandiroba. Across an 18-fight career, 'Carcará' has only lost to the best. After building a perfect 14-0 record and winning and defending the Invicta FC strawweight title, Jandiroba was signed by the UFC. Along with wins over Mallory Martin and Felice Herrig, the Brazilian has suffered losses against former UFC strawweight champ Carla Esparza and rising contender Mackenzie Dern.

This weekend's matchup should see an exciting clash between the two former Invicta FC champions. It might be flying under the radar ahead of the event, but there's a high chance it won't after.

#3 Khaos Williams

UFC Fight Night: Alhassan v Williams

Heading into his first walk to the octagon last year, Khaos Williams was riding a six-fight winning streak and hadn't lost since his third professional MMA bout back in 2018. He was highly touted and his first two UFC fights showed exactly why. Not many have broken onto the UFC scene in a more emphatic fashion than 'The Oxfighter'.

After knocking out Alex Morono in just 27 seconds, Williams secured back-to-back 30 second KO's when he slept the knockout machine himself, Abdul Razak Alhassan. That KO is always worth another watch...

After a close decision loss to Michel Pereira saw Williams fall to his first UFC defeat, he'll be looking to rebound this weekend against Matthew Semelsberger. 'Semi The Jedi' has had a similarly impressive beginning to his UFC career. After going 3-2 as a professional, a strong run in 2020 and two UFC victories have seen the 28-year-old build a five-fight winning streak and move to a record of 8-2.

After a brutal 16 second KO against Jason Witt, Semelsberger will look to add another recognized name to his resume on Saturday night. With both men looking to climb the welterweight division, this one could steal the show.

#2 Marlon Vera

UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris

What a rematch we're set to be treated to at UFC Vegas 29. Two big-swinging and entertaining bantamweight names are set to collide once again. Fan-favorite Marlon 'Chito' Vera will look to strengthen his position in the 135-pound rankings against England's 'Dangerous' Davey Grant.

Ecuador's Vera has seen his popularity rapidly rise since his UFC debut in 2015. He first fought Grant in what was his second fight in the promotion. Having been defeated, 'Chito' won three of his next five before beginning a streak that would see him earn a place in the bantamweight top 15..

After a defeat against Douglas Silva de Andrade in 2018, Vera won six consecutive 135-pound fights. A narrow loss to Song Yadong on the judges' scorecards in a featherweight bout last May was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect few years. After he became the first man to defeat the charismatic Sean O'Malley, Vera earned the opportunity to face the legendary Jose Aldo.

Despite losing, the 28-year-old took the former champion to a decision and will be looking to secure another opportunity against a top bantamweight name with a win over Davey Grant.

With the blockbuster main event between Dan Ige and Chan Sung Jung, this rematch is likely to slide under the radar. It certainly shouldn't.

#1 Dan Ige

UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2

Dan Ige’s potential has always been off the charts and he is beginning to realize it. After a defeat on his UFC debut, ‘Dynamite’ built an incredible seven-fight winning streak. Victories over Danny Henry, Kevin Aguilar, Mirsad Bektic and Edson Barboza put Ige’s name at the top of the featherweight list of prospects.

A unanimous decision loss to Calvin Kattar on Fight Island last summer provided a slight derail to the ‘50K’ hype train, but after rebounding with the brutal knockout of Gavin Tucker last month, the 29-year-old is well and truly back on track.

After a dominant win last time out, Ige has earned another opportunity against one of the top names in the division. In this weekend's headlining bout, Ige will face 'The Korean Zombie'. Chan Sung Jung has beaten the likes of Frankie Edgar and Dustin Poirier on his way to becoming a featherweight top five and one of the most recognized names in the UFC.

This could be a crazy main event. Do not miss it...

