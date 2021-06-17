UFC veteran Aleksei Oleinik points out how MMA has drastically changed over the 25 years of his career 

Aleksei Oleinik has had one of the longest careers in the history of MMA. He started fighting in 1996 and continues to do so at the age of 43. Amazingly, his fight against Sergey Spivak will be his 76th professional MMA fight. The Russian's numbers are just staggering.

He'll try to build on his unreal 46 wins via submission on Saturday, but his opponent Spivak is no pushover. It will be hard for Aleksei Oleinik to come back from his current two-fight losing streak (against Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus), but he can still do it.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Oleinik talked about the changes in the sport and if he thinks that the talking part of MMA has gained more importance than the fighting.

"Yeah, of course. I am a long time in this world and I see, I look, I watch this sport change every year. When we start fighting this, not any trash talk, no any haters, no any social media. When we start fighting this, Royce Gracie, Dan Severn, and Oleg Taktarov, terrible strong and brutal guys."

He mentioned how they used to let their performances in the octagon do the talking. Aleksei Oleinik, like many more, was annoyed by the new tools on social media and the armies of fans behind one fighter.

"They don't speak, they only crush everybody. Now we have a super many everything. This is social media, this is video, picture, many many trash talk, big army fans, everything."

Aleksei Oleinik says that he can change himself even if he can't change time

Aleksei Oleinik said that he was not capable of changing time, but he could change himself if this switch up in fighting styles becomes the norm.

"Something, like it. Something, don't like it because when I was young I start and I take rules. My times, when real men, brutal men, don't need a talk a lot. I need fight a beautiful. I need to show brutal fight. I don't need to talk talk talk. Maybe this is not bad, I can't change time, but I can change myself."

