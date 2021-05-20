Watch: Michael Chandler back in training just days after UFC 262 knockout loss

Michael Chandler is back in training less than a week after his recent title loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

In a recent video posted to his official Instagram account, Chandler can be seen slogging it out on the mats with a grappling partner. Take a look at 'Iron' getting back to work -

Michael Chandler also gave a shoutout to American rapper Nathan John Feuerstein, aka NF, whose song 'Layers' features as background music in the video. Aiming for the top once more, Chandler wrote in the caption -

"The layers of your character are fashioned during the work, tested during triumph, refined in the fire and galvanized through the setbacks. This life is a pilgrimage of persistence and the destination is in constant motion...we are in constant pursuit...we are ever-evolving.The best is yet to come if you will just have the faith to keep pursuing. See you at the top!"

Michael Chandler has not been deterred by the loss

In his second outing in the UFC, Michael Chandler faced Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title. After a brutal knockout win over Dan Hooker in his promotional debut, many were expecting another highlight-reel finish from the 35-year-old.

However, it was the Brazilian who finished Michael Chandler just 19 seconds into the second round, and was crowned the new UFC lightweight champion.

Despite losing at the highest level, Chandler does not appear to have suffered a setback mentally.

A veteran of the sport, Michael Chandler has seen his fair share of losses in his career and knows how to deal with them. In the aftermath of his loss to Oliveira, he said in the post-fight presser -

“This one, it’s not the lowest of lows, because Charles Oliveira is world-class. Fighting for a UFC title is a world-class opportunity. But as my son knows, every young man falls, but every young man gets back up. The sun will rise tomorrow. When I fly home without the belt, we’ve got some explaining to do – but we’re going to figure it out.”

In a later interview with MMA On Point, Chandler even hinted at another fight at the end of the year.