Michael Chandler's UFC debut: What happened when the former Bellator champion stepped inside the Octagon?

Michael Chandler and the UFC seem to have hit things off on the right note. After signing a contract with the organization in September of 2020, the 34-year old initially served as a replacement for the title bout between Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 257.

Although the fight for the championship went ahead as planned, it wasn't long until Chandler made his promotional debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257. Fighting on the undercard of the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch, Michael Chandler was quick to announce himself to UFC fans.

Fighting a taller and longer fighter in Dan Hooker in his maiden bout in the organization, Chandler seemed to easily cope with the Kiwi's range early on in the fight.

After measuring Hooker for the majority of the first round, Chandler leaped into a left hook that landed flush on the former's chin. The fight quickly came to a violent end following a ground-and-pound finish.

After convincingly beating Hooker via technical knockout in the very first round, Chandler put some of the most elite 155-pounders on notice in his post-fight interview. However, not many expected the Missourian native to secure a title shot after just one fight in the UFC.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement from MMA, the future of the UFC's lightweight division is hanging in the balance.

Shortly after a meeting with Khabib Nurmagomdeov last week, Dana White was quick to announce a bout between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262.

Although the decision seemed hasty to many, fans and experts were quick to point out that a new champion must claim the lightweight throne soon.

Acknowledging Khabib's retirement, Dana White tells @bokamotoESPN that Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will fight for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 262 on May 15 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tHCZz2TQqj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2021

Michael Chandler had an impressive resumed in MMA even before he debuted in the UFC. After a decade of success in Bellator MMA, it was announced that Chandler would be a free agent following his Bellator 243 outing against Benson Henderson.

The UFC seemed quick to react to Michael Chandler's situation as he signed by the promotion just a month later.

Justin Gaethje says he expected to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 262. 👀 https://t.co/ETXsOxpowG pic.twitter.com/KTYmXF8qmn — theScore (@theScore) March 20, 2021