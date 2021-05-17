Watch: Michael Chandler gets emotional talking about his wife Brie and son Hap following UFC 262 defeat

Michael Chandler succumbed to a devastating loss in the main event of UFC 262. After finishing the first round on a high, the former Bellator superstar was knocked out by Charles Oliveira in the second frame. Following the loss, a gracious Chandler credited Oliveira with being the better fighter.

Losing a championship bout is tough on any athlete and Chandler is no exception. At the UFC 262 post-fight press conference, he seemed discomposed. While answering a question about potential opponents, Chandler said he couldn't think about who he would face next.

The 35-year-old added that the only individuals he can think about after his UFC 262 loss were Brie and Hap, his wife and son.

"We'll see what happens. No names stick out right now. The only name that sticks out is my wife Brie and my son Hap. And the family and friends that are here, I want to hang out with them. We'll go from there. So we'll see," said an upset Chandler.

Chandler tied the knot with Brie in 2014. They decided to adopt a child four years later because of Brie's affection for orphaned children. Hap Whitaker, Chandler and Brie's son, recently turned 4 in February this year.

Michael Chandler vows to become the UFC lightweight champion in the next 12 months

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

Following his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262, Michael Chandler promised to claim the lightweight championship in the next 12 months.

"Charles Oliveira is the real deal. Listen, I take nothing away from him, I will be back. I promise I'm going to wear that UFC strap within the next 12 months. This is a great opportunity. I thank the UFC for this opportunity," Chandler told Joe Rogan.

Michael Chandler made his UFC debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 in January. He was able to put the lightweight division on notice after he knocked out Hooker in the first round of the fight.

Chandler's big win over his Kiwi opponent skyrocketed him to No. 4 in the divisional rankings. A stunning promotional debut opposite a dangerous opponent like Hooker prompted the UFC to pit Chandler against Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 262.