Watch: Michigan Wolverines' Aidan Hutchinson does his best Conor McGregor impression 

Conor McGregor recently retweeted the enactment of his 'billi strut' carried out by Michigan Wolverines' defensive-end Aidan Hutchinson.

'The Notorious' retweeted the footage posted by Hutchinson through the Big Ten Network.

Hutchinson broke out the 'billi strut' as a celebration after successfully taking down Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral.

Michigan Wolverines beat Rutgers Scarlet Knights 20-13.

Conor McGregor toured sports leagues as a representative of TIDL Sport

Conor McGregor has attended a couple of NFL and MLB games over the past few days as a representative of TIDL Sport.

The UFC lightweight superstar was present at the inaugural game at the new stadium of the L.A. Chargers, the So-Fi Stadium. In an Instagram post detailing his presence at the stadium, Conor McGregor wrote:

"An honor for myself and the @tidlsport team to be welcomed by the LA Chargers for the first game in their new stadium. Incredible atmosphere! @chargers @sofistadium @tidlsport #tidltour"

Conor McGregor also visited Wrigley Field for the Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins game. It was at this game that McGregor was honored with the task of executing the ceremonial first-pitch.

What followed was a rather off-target throw by Conor McGregor which went way too wide towards the stands. Footage of McGregor's disastrous throw instantly went viral on social media.

Here's how Conor McGregor described his visit to Wrigley Field in an Instagram post:

"What a time for Tidl Sport! @tidlsport What a time last night. The Chicago Cubs. The iconic Wrigley Field. The Mac is Back. Less than 10 weeks removed from surgery and I’m throwing the first pitch, a serious pitch with some serious venom. The power was there, the power never left. It could have been a bit more inside but when you’ve got power like that it can be hard to contain. 10 weeks. From hospital bed to boot to first pitch on the TIDL Tour at Wrigley Field. 10 weeks. Anything is possible with the right mindset and some of that magic TIDL product. Next stop, Miami. 🏝 #TIDLTour @tidlsport"

