Watch: Mike Tyson's responds to the current heavyweight boxers who are calling him out

Heavyweight boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring for the first time since 2005, facing fellow icon Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout, Saturday evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

While a ton of questions surrounded the special rules contest between the two of the biggest names in boxing history, people still commended Tyson for his impressive outing.

The 54-year old Tyson looked better than his slightly younger, more active opponent. And while the bout was ultimately declared a draw, many believed that it was Tyson who looked more impressive after the eight-round contest.

At the post-fight press conference, one reporter asked what Mike Tyson would say to the sport's current heavyweight champions and fighters who believe that they can easily take him on.

The former heavyweight king had this to say:

"Well they probably could take me now, but can they take me ten fights later, after I’ve had ten fights? Ten exhibitions, please forgive me."

While Tyson looked impressive for a man his age, it's hard to imagine that he would be able to hang with with the Tyson Furys, Deontay Wilders, and Anthony Joshuas of the world.

Still, it's hard to deny that any of today's stars would pass up an opportunity to share the ring with one of the sport's true legends.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. put on a show in their exhibition match 🥊 @ESPNRingside pic.twitter.com/h78cG1tXD6 — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2020

Mike Tyson challenges critics to 'exhibition bouts'

Mike Tyson also had something to say to those who criticized his in-ring return and the stipulations of his fight with Roy Jones Jr.

The 54-year old former heavyweight champion fought the 51-year old Jones in an eight-round exhibition bout that had a special ruleset, including no knockouts, no cuts, and no winner declared.

At the end of eight rounds, the bout was declared a draw.

At the post-fight presser, Tyson said to a reporter:

"And then maybe after that, maybe we can exhibition, the people who are saying what you’re saying[that today's boxers could beat me], maybe we can have an exhibition, probably after ten more of these that I have."

While Mike Tyson stated afterwards that he did like the notion of the fight being called an 'exhibition', it was clear that it annoyed him a bit.

However, the legend has clearly stated that he will continue to fight.