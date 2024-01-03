WATCH: Mikey Musumeci, Kade Ruotolo, Garry Tonon turn BJJ from the gentle art to lethal weapons

Brazilian jiu-jitsu may be known as the gentle art but the same can’t be said for it when you’re watching world-class competitors like Mikey Musumeci and the Ruotolo brothers.

Their approaches and attacks can instantly go from relaxed, playful, and unassuming to fight ending in an instant, and their leg locks and heel hooks are a huge part of their success every time they take their skills to the global stage.

Submission grappling underwent some huge changes at the highest level several years ago when attacking legs became even more prominent in the sport. Now, it is one of the most important parts of the game and dealing with a leg or heel submission specialist is one of the most dangerous games you can play.

In an Instagram video posted by ONE Championship, the promotion showcased some of the most ruthless leg attacks of the year. Kade Ruotolo and Garry Tonon may have shown how quickly they can close the show with these techniques but the one that will last longest in the memory is Musumeci’s.

In a defense of his flyweight submission grappling world champion, challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren refused to tap in this position, which resulted in huge damage being done to his legs.

Check out the highlight reel in the full post below:

In a big year for jiu-jitsu and submission grappling under the ONE banner, Mikey Musumeci shone the brightest

ONE Championship is home to the best grapplers on the planet and there’s no doubt that Mikey Musumeci takes a top spot on that list.

As one of four submission grappling world champions on the roster, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is proud to represent his sport on the global stage and be a poster boy for it.

The likes of Garry Tonon, Danielle Kelly, and the Ruotolo brothers all had impressive years in 2023, but none of them could match the four consecutive wins of the flyweight king.

With three title defenses and one catchweight win over living legend Shinya Aoki, the year has belonged to Musumeci and it’ll take some feat to knock him off the top spot anytime soon.