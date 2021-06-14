Watch: 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov shows off his swanky house in morning routine video

The internet's beloved 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov is not just all talk.

In a recent social media video, the 18-year-old TikToker from Makhachkala, Dagestan, with an appearance of a child, showed off a luxurious abode overlooking a lake. In the video, Hasbulla Magomedov performs his everyday morning routine, starting from waking up to breakfast.

The video starts with Hasbulla Magomedov waking up to a set alarm and changing out of his night robe, followed by a quick exercise session that involves squats, push-ups, and shadowboxing. After this, Hasbulla comes down the stairs and, with the help of a chair from the dining table, gets his teeth brushed.

Next is breakfast time, as the internet sensation makes himself eggs and sausages and settles down at the table, looking out at the waterbody that stretches behind the glass windows of his apartment.

Watch the video below:

Hasbulla Magomedov wants to punish Conor McGregor

As Hasbulla Magomedov's social media presence continues to grow, he has now called out the UFC's biggest star, Conor McGregor, as one with considerable online popularity often tends to do. 'Notorious' is always getting called out by celebrities, which is a testament to the fact that he is indeed one of the biggest names out there.

Hasbulla Magomedov has become synonymous with hilarious skits that often involve or are posted by Chechen MMA fighter and his manager-friend Asxab Tamaev. In one such skit that 'Mini Khabib' recently posted on social media, he ferociously called out Conor McGregor but then settled for Henry Cejudo.

The video starts with Hasbulla Magomedov arriving at Asxab Tamaev's office, asking for a fight the next day, and threatening to go to UFC's Dana White instead if his demands were not met.

Hasbulla was then asked to choose an opponent to fight between Logan Paul, Conor McGregor, and Henry Cejudo, and Hasbulla Magomedov went for 'Notorious' because "he talks too much."

Tamaev pointed out that Conor McGregor was not in the same weight class as him, but Henry Cejudo was, and 'Triple C' has already called Hasbulla Magomedov out on Instagram. Satisfied with the argument, Hasbulla agreed to fight Henry Cejudo instead.

Hasbulla Magomedov drives a BMW

The swanky lifestyle of Hasbulla Magomedov is apparently not limited to his apartment. In another video shared a while back, 'Mini Khabib' was seen driving around a BMW car.

Watch the video below:

He is often seen driving or posing on top of different branded cars in his social media posts as well.

Edited by Avinash Tewari